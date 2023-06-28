Submit a Tip
Horry County police investigate shooting along Highway 90; 1 hurt

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are on the scene of a shooting investigation along Highway 90.

Officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the shooting near the intersection of Highways 90 and 22.

One person was taken to the hospital but that person is expected to be OK.

It’s not clear if anyone is in custody or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

People in the area are asked to take alternate routes while officers investigate.

