HGTC offering low to no-cost tuition for fall 2023, spring 2024 classes

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry-Georgetown Technical College is offering low to no-cost tuition making sure money is not stopping you from taking the first steps to a promising future.

HGTC said it is excited to offer eligible students low to no cost tuition for the upcoming school year through the South Carolina Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship.

The SC WINS scholarship offers up to $5,000 to students majoring in critical industries like nursing, engineering and manufacturing.

HGTC offers nearly 70 programs covered by the scholarship.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students enrolled in an academic program must:

Be a South Carolina resident

Maintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA

Complete required documentation

To be eligible for the scholarship, students enrolled in workforce development classes must:

Be a South Carolina Resident

Complete required documentation

HGTC President Marilyn Fore said this opportunity is a win for both students and our entire community.

“It’s not only to improve the quality of life for the students and to give them a good job, but it’s to satisfy our businesses and industry,” Fore said. “So, it makes me feel really good to be able to help the whole community and help the students and tie it together. It just wraps around to help one another.”

SC WINS is a last-dollar scholarship meaning it is applied after all other financial aid.

Fore said she is excited to offer this opportunity for the upcoming fall and spring semesters since the COVID-19 money previously allowing the school to offer free tuition has run out.

To learn more about the low to no-cost tuition through the SC WINS scholarship, click here.

