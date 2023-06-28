Submit a Tip
Greenville Humane Society’s longest resident adopted after 232 days

You can contact the Greenville Humane Society for more information on Buster
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A special dog who spent nearly 8 months waiting for his forever home at the Greenville Humane Society now has a new family!

The Greenville Humane Society posted on Wednesday that Buster, a retriever mix who was at the shelter for 232, has been adopted. He was the shelter’s longest resident at the time.

FOX Carolina featured Buster on Four-Legged Friends in early June to showcase the tricks he knows and help him find a family who would love his unique personality.

“Buster has always had a special place in our hearts and we’re so happy for the support of the community in sharing his story,” the Greenville Humane Society posted. “He waited so patiently for his perfect family, and we’re so happy for him! Happy tails, sweet Buster!”

