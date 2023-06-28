Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Over a dozen flights at the Myrtle Beach International Airport have been canceled as experts expect a busy travel weekend ahead of July 4.

According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24 hours.

The airport’s flight tracker shows two flights have been canceled Wednesday morning. Both of the flights that were canceled were coming from Newark, New Jersey.

This comes as several weather is causing travel headaches for much of the east coast, according to CNN Newsource. Since Saturday, airlines canceled more than 6,000 U.S. flights, with roughly 32,000 delays.

The American Automobile Association says 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations on Independence Day weekend.

That is an increase of 11.2% over 2022, AAA says.

