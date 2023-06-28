FIRST ALERT: Sunshine & climbing temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A dry forecast with increasing temperatures through the week will give us a warm end to June.

TODAY

A beautiful day on tap as we are going to see warm temperatures and sunny skies. As we head throughout the rest of the day temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80s and some areas inland will hit 90. We may see a few clouds in the area but they will not block the sunshine at all and we will stay sunny for the remainder of the day. You may notice a little bit of a haze out there this afternoon. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will linger back into the Carolinas today with a northwest wind.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s today with plenty of sunshine. (WMBF)

Across the Grand Strand, temperatures will be in the upper 80s, inland will hit 90 this afternoon. It will be a great day to head to the beach, the pool, or get in some fun outdoor activities before the heat index climbs heading into the weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s today with some lower 90s inland. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

The forecast remains warm for the rest of the week. We have no rain in the forecast until the weekend. Humidity will increase and will start to feel a bit steamy outside. For tomorrow it will start to feel like it is in the mid 90s, but once the weekend comes around we are going to start to feel like we are in the triple digits. This will remain as we head into the start of next week.

The lovely heat index will climb this week and into the week. Expect to see the triple digits return by the weekend and into the 4th. (WMBF)

THE WEEKEND AND 4TH OF JULY

Expect a warm weekend for any plans! Saturday and Sunday will have temperatures flirting with the 90s. Rain chances remain limited at 20%.

Heading into the start of next week for Monday and Tuesday we will see rain chances sitting at 30%. These will be the typical pop up thunderstorm rain chances.

It's a typical 4th of July forecast for the Grand Strand. Plenty of heat with a few pop up storms. (WMBF)

The summertime humidity will really start to hit us this upcoming weekend. It will feel like the triple digits, even for the 4th of July. Make sure to stay hydrated if you are heading outdoors this weekend.

