Deputies: Burglary suspect kicked down door of Darlington County home

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars in the Pee Dee after allegedly entering someone’s home after kicking down the door.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said David Marlowe was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree burglary.

Marlowe’s charge stems from an incident that happened just before midnight on June 21 on Lake Grove Road in Darlington. Deputies responded to the scene after reports someone kicked down the front door of a home with the homeowner inside.

A warrant also states Marlowe entered the home and was told to leave by the homeowner. He left the area before authorities arrived.

As of Wednesday, online records show he’s being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center with no bond set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.