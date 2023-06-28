Submit a Tip
Deputies: Burglary suspect kicked down door of Darlington County home

David Marlowe
David Marlowe(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars in the Pee Dee after allegedly entering someone’s home after kicking down the door.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said David Marlowe was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree burglary.

Marlowe’s charge stems from an incident that happened just before midnight on June 21 on Lake Grove Road in Darlington. Deputies responded to the scene after reports someone kicked down the front door of a home with the homeowner inside.

A warrant also states Marlowe entered the home and was told to leave by the homeowner. He left the area before authorities arrived.

As of Wednesday, online records show he’s being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center with no bond set.

