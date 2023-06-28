Deputies arrest suspect connected to standoff at Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man faces charges after deputies said he sparked a standoff in Darlington County on Tuesday.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Kenneth Blackburn on Wednesday.

Deputies responded on Tuesday morning to Weaver Street after receiving a call about a man who assaulted two people with a knife. Originally, deputies believed he assaulted a person with a screwdriver.

Authorities said Blackburn then barricaded himself inside the home and wouldn’t come out.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s Security Incident Response Team (SIRT) was called in to help.

After a short standoff, tear gas was used to get Blackburn to come out of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and batter of a high and aggravated nature.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.