Death investigation underway in Robeson County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are investigating a death Tuesday night just outside Lumberton according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Homicide and Crime Scene detectives are on the scene in the 100 block of Beam Road, west of Lumberton.

Details are limited at this time.

