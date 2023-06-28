Crash closes all lanes of Hwy. 90 near Conway, 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Fire Rescue says one person is being taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in the Conway area.

Currently, all lanes of Highway 90 and Garrano Street are closed because of the crash.

Crews were called to the scene at 6:54 a.m. on Wednesday. Fire officials say the crash involved an ejection and an overturned vehicle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

