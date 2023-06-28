Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crash closes all lanes of Hwy. 90 near Conway, 1 hurt

Currently, all lanes of Highway 90 and Garrano Street are closed because of the crash.
Currently, all lanes of Highway 90 and Garrano Street are closed because of the crash.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Fire Rescue says one person is being taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in the Conway area.

Currently, all lanes of Highway 90 and Garrano Street are closed because of the crash.

Crews were called to the scene at 6:54 a.m. on Wednesday. Fire officials say the crash involved an ejection and an overturned vehicle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Donald Gibel, 45, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Fifteenth Circuit...
‘Tragic and sad case’: Myrtle Beach man sentenced in wife’s death
Travis Little, Terreasia Bromell
Warrants: Victims pepper sprayed during carjacking, kidnapping in Longs area; 2 arrested
Craig Cook has filed suit against Allied Universal Security, alleging that their employee,...
Lawsuit: School security officer accused of bomb threat tried to frame student

Latest News

HGTC said it is excited to offer eligible students low to no cost tuition for the upcoming...
HGTC offering low to no-cost tuition for fall 2023, spring 2024 classes
Building Heat
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine & climbing temperatures
North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger presides over a Senate floor debate on new abortion...
Revisions to North Carolina abortion law that could scuttle lawsuit get final legislative OK
Death investigation underway in Robeson County