Coastal Carolina men’s soccer releases 2023 schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina men’s soccer head coach Shaun Docking has released the 2023 season schedule, which will see the Chanticleers competing in 18 contests on the year.

The Chants will play 15 regular-season matches, nine of which will be played at home at the CCU Soccer Stadium.

Coastal will face three schools that were ranked in the top 25 of the final 2022 United Soccer Coaches (USC) poll in UNC Greensboro (No. 5), Kentucky (No. 6), and Marshall (No. 12).

Since joining the Sun Belt in 2016, the Chants have won three regular-season conference titles (2016, 2017, and 2020) along with four SBC Tournament titles (2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020), and will be looking to further these accolades in the 2023 season.

“We once again have a very exciting and challenging schedule this fall. With a young and new group, it will be important to establish our style of play quickly throughout the preseason and make sure that we create an exciting brand of soccer that everyone enjoys playing and watching,” stated head coach Docking. “With our conference home schedule getting stronger each year, it will be a fun and exciting year for fans in our area to follow us close up and in person!”

CCU will kick off the season with three exhibition matches starting at home on Aug. 12 versus Charlotte, followed by two away fixtures at Francis Marion on Aug. 15 and Virginia Tech on Aug.19.

The regular season will commence with three straight home matches versus Winthrop (Aug. 24), William & Mary (Aug. 28), and USC Upstate (Sept. 1), followed by a lone road match versus the College of Charleston (Sept. 5).

The Chants will return to CCU Soccer Stadium on Sept. 11 to face Furman before kicking off Sun Belt Conference action at Georgia Southern on Sept. 15.

Coastal will then begin a two-match home stand versus 2022 NCAA Tournament quarterfinalists UNC Greensboro on Sept. 19, while James Madison will come to town for conference play on Sept. 23.

After facing the Dukes, CCU will hit the road to face Old Dominion on Sept. 30 before returning to Conway to play the reigning Sun Belt Conference Champions Kentucky on Oct. 7.

The Chants will then play a pair of back-to-back road matches against NCAA Tournament third-round participants Marshall on Oct. 13 and a non-conference foe in UCF on Oct. 18.

The final three conference matches of the season will take place at home versus West Virginia (Oct. 22), on the road at South Carolina (Oct. 27), and will wrap up back on home soil versus Georgia State (Oct. 31).

The 2023 season will conclude with the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament on Nov. 6-13.