Biden to embrace economic plan, achievements in Chicago

President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Jun. 28, 2023
CHICAGO (CNN) - President Joe Biden is set to embrace “Bidenonmics” at a speech Wednesday in Chicago.

The theory rejects “trickle-down” policies in favor of a belief that the economy grows from the middle out, and the bottom up.

The White House says Biden can use it to lay out his vision for the future, while also highlighting his achievements. However, Biden is struggling to sell his economic agenda to the public.

His advisors, and a number of growing economists, believe the worst effects of inflation are behind us, but most Americans are still convinced the economy is in bad shape.

The White House hopes the messaging will help improve Biden’s political standing as the 2024 presidential campaign gets underway.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

