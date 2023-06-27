Warrants: Victims pepper sprayed during carjacking, kidnapping in Longs area; 2 arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are in jail after police said they kidnapped two victims and then led police on a chase through the Longs area.

Warrants show that on June 7, Travis Little and Terreasia Bromell were in a car on Pint Circle when they pepper-sprayed two victims.

According to the warrants, the male victim was pulled out of the driver’s seat and into the back seat and held down. Then the seat belt was used to hold the female victim in the vehicle, the warrants state.

Bromell then got into the driver’s seat and drove away with the two victims still inside, the warrants show.

The report states that a Horry County police officer was driving on Highway 90 near Live Oak Street when he saw the male victim being thrown out of a car.

Some officers went after the suspects, while other officers stopped to help the man who was thrown from the car.

The chase went down Live Oak and then turned down Vereen Street where the report states that Vereen pushed Bromell out of the driver’s seat onto the road and then sped away.

The officer paused to make sure the Bromell was OK before continuing the pursuit.

Warrants show that the car turned down CV Lane and into a wooded area where Little was able to evade officers.

Police also searched for Bromell after the chase but didn’t locate her until June 9.

Bromell was arrested and charged with carjacking, kidnapping and failure to stop for a blue light. She remains at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $45,000 bond.

Police tracked down Little and arrested him last Thursday. He is charged with carjacking, kidnapping and failure to stop for a blue light. He also faces a second-degree arson charge after an investigation linked him to a house fire on Pint Circle back in February, according to the warrants. He is at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

