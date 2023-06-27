Submit a Tip
Take time to visit the Myrtle Beach State Park this Summer

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Along the far-reaching stretch of Grand Strand coastline, Myrtle Beach State Park sits nestled among oceanfront maritime forest.

A quiet, and surprisingly green, escape from the otherwise bustling beach, the park provides educational opportunities, a nature trail and some of the best surf fishing South Carolina has to offer as well as stunning ocean views and another great fishing spot on Myrtle Beach pier.

As far as Myrtle Beach campgrounds go, the parks’ is among the most popular, providing guests with Myrtle Beach pier and shoreline access as well as cozy sites tucked away under the towering trees.

If the Myrtle Beach campgrounds aren’t for you, overnight guests may also stay in one of six rental cabins.

Learn more here!

