Sheriff: Assault with screwdriver led to barricade situation in Darlington County home

(WCJB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies were called on Tuesday morning to a home in the Darlington area after they said a person barricaded themselves inside.

Authorities said the person assaulted someone with a screwdriver at a home on Weaver Street which then led to the barricade situation.

Deputies were able to get the person out of the home and into custody. That person’s name has not been released yet.

The victim is expected to be OK.

The case is under investigation at this time.

