Salisbury couple describes narrow escape from tree that crushed car

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and woman in Salisbury say they were nearly crushed by a huge tree that fell on the car in which they had been sitting.

The tree slammed into a row of cars parked on the curb on North Ellis Street on Monday night during strong storms. Three Hondas and a Kia were destroyed.

This tree crushed 4 cars in N. Ellis St. in Salisbury last night. A couple in one car, a woman in another car just got out in time. Lots of clean up happening now. pic.twitter.com/gUGkPTFLBW — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) June 27, 2023

“Scary, traumatizing, it happened so fast,” said Benjamin Redmond and Tatiana Robbins. “We was actually getting out. My door was open and like soon as I opened it the tree hit us and all I can remember is her screaming.”

They had just pulled up in front of an apartment building and were sitting in the car talking. Tatiana said the rain was getting heavier.

“We were just sitting in the car talking, listening to music and then it picked up. I was telling her ‘Yeah, we’re going to have to get out,’ and like literally as soon as I opened the door the tree was falling,” Redmond said.

“We could hear the rain getting loud and we were like okay, we’re getting out, but we heard something so I turned around to see what the noise was and from that it was just blank,” Robbins said.

It was at that moment that the tree came crashing down. The Kia in which they were riding was the third in the line of four cars. Damage was heavy to each one of the vehicles.

Robbins had to crawl over the car to get to the apartment.

“She literally had to climb over the car to get to the house because she couldn’t walk over there,” Redmond said.

Despite the circumstances, Robbins and Redmond only had a few cuts and scratches.

On Tuesday, Robbins and Redmond watched from the front porch as crews with the City of Salisbury worked for hours with chainsaws to remove all the limbs and branches from the cars.

Crews @CitySalisburyNC work to get tree out of N. Ellis St. Lots of work being done to clean up damage caused by storms last night. pic.twitter.com/zKYDtNzPIN — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) June 27, 2023

“God is good,” Redmond said. “Yeah, God is good, because that’s crazy.”

“You see stuff and you’re like ‘Dang, I can’t believe these people made it out of there alive,’ and this time we’re the people that made it. It’s crazy,” Robbins added.

