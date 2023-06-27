Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

River Island Adventure can be the perfect staycation this Summer

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -River Island Adventure is an adventure outfitter on the Waccamaw River that features 1 acre of fun yard games, glamping tents, tree swings, hammocks, large fire pit, clean bathrooms & hot showers, boat dock & ramp, river side picnic tables, propane grills and access to a 48 acre private island in the middle of the river to explore and stay overnight in a treehouse!

Learn more about them here.

