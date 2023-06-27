Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty

A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty death.(Springboro Ohio Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - A fallen police officer’s grandson is carrying on his legacy 40 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

WHIO reports that Officer William Johnson was fatally struck by a drunken driver on State Route 73 on June 27, 1983.

On Tuesday, the Springboro Police Department shared that William Johnson’s grandson William “Billy” Johnson was sworn in as a Springboro police officer this year.

“This tragic story took a remarkable turn this year,” the department said. “He will carry his grandfather’s legacy at the same agency for which William Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is now in place for the entire area through 6:00 AM Tuesday. ...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch now in effect for the entire area
(right) Kathleen Bowers, 33, (left) Jeffrey Keith Haselden, 41 and (middle) Jordan Michael...
Report: 3 charged with stealing U-Haul, driver led Horry County police on chase
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
(left) Corey Carrison Jones, 33, is facing several charges, including unlawful carrying of a...
Affidavits: Husband, wife arrested after shots fired incident in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

‘It’s devastating’: 1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
1 detained after domestic dispute turns deadly in Robeson County
Rowan Bilodeau, a 15-year old transgender boy from Pittsboro, N.C., testifies Tuesday, June 20,...
Ban on gender-affirming care for minors in North Carolina clears another legislative chamber
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe