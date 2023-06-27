Nurse practitioner opens Horry County’s first urgent care facility for kids

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new walk-in urgent care facility that focuses on the medical needs of children has opened its doors in Horry County.

Kids Care Pediatric Urgent Care is family-run and operated facility and it’s the first of its kind in the county. Owner and Nurse Practitioner Summer Watts said since she was a little girl, she always wanted to work with children in pediatrics.

After becoming a mom to two children, Watts has been turned away from several urgent cares in the area because her daughter is special needs, and some facilities were not able to accommodate her children’s age or medical background.

“It led me to have to go to the emergency department, where big bills come along with that,” said Watts.

Kid Care Pediatric Urgent Care is a bridge between a pediatrician’s office and the emergency room. They see infants to 21-year-olds and treat various acute illnesses, minor injuries, skin conditions, and even sports physicals.

Their goal is to get you in and out in under an hour. They also do their own blood work to get results faster.

While Kid Care Pediatric Urgent Care has only been open for a few weeks, they’ve already helped over 200 children.

Kid Care Pediatric Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They accept most commercial insurances and South Carolina and North Carolina Medicaid.

All walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.