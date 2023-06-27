Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

A new kind of water adventure with SeaKart Adventure SC

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Seakart is a unique hybrid, combining the speed and excitement of a jet ski with the safety and comfort of a boat.

Their crew members are CPR/First Aid certified and they take pride in their customer service — all with your best interest, safety, and enjoyment in mind.

Come join them in Murrells Inlet for an hour-long excursion and experience the water in a different way than ever before.

Learn more here!

