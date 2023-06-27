Nearly 100 young athletes run drills, train at Myrtle Beach Bowl Youth Football Clinic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Young athletes had the opportunity to show off their football skills on Tuesday thanks to the annual Myrtle Beach Bowl Youth Football Clinic.

The clinic, hosted at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, drew in nearly one hundred young players.

The clinic featured former NFL linebacker Ricky Sapp as the head coach. Sapp said it was important to attend today’s event.

“I’m all about the youth and helping the youth get better. That’s why I’m here today,” Sapp said.

The young athletes were able to run drills and train, just like the big athletes they look up to.

Sapp said it’s not just about the game. He also wants to show the kids that it’s important to serve each other and help each other.

The tiny players weren’t the only ones excited about Tuesday’s clinic. Many of the parents were also excited to attend.

Chad Kaufmann, whose son took part in the clinic, said he was happy to see all work put it.

“Oh, I’m so happy. It’s so organized... and the guys know what they’re doing out there,” Kaufmann said. “They’re keeping the kids entertained. They’re keeping them moving from place to place. And seeing the kids interacting with each other.”

Sapp had a message for the youth that attended the clinic.

“All kids get your behinds outside and do something. And have a great summer,” Sapp said.

The young players we spoke with said they had “the best time” and said their favorite part was learning how to dropkick.

The Myrtle Beach Youth Football Clinic is hosted annually each summer and is free for youth ages 7-12 to attend. Sapps said he hopes more children will come to next year’s clinic.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl returns to the Grand Strand on December 18. It will be held at Brooks Stadium on Coastal Carolina’s campus.

