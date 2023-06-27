Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man sentenced in wife’s death

Donald Gibel, 45, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Donald Gibel, 45, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.((Source: JRLDC))
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is heading to prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his wife in 2021.

Donald Gibel, 45, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Gibel must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, the solicitor’s office says.

The case was set for trial this week, but Gibel pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter before the proceedings.

Horry County police were called in March of 2021 to investigate a death on Longhorn Drive, where they found a woman in the bedroom. She was later identified as Tiffany Guinn, Gibel’s wife.

Arrest warrants for Gibel state that he caused physical harm to the woman, and she died from blunt force trauma.

RELATED: Coroner IDs woman found dead in Myrtle Beach area home; man charged with her murder

“This was a very tragic and sad case,” Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case, said. “The Horry County Police did an excellent job of locating the defendant and solving the case quickly. Most importantly, the victim’s family was very pleased with the results and can rest easier knowing that Tiffany’s killer is going to be behind bars for a very lengthy time.”

Oskin also says the victim’s family was braved and worked to ensure justice was delivered.

