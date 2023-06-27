Submit a Tip
Multiple fire crews respond to Barefoot Landing

It is not yet clear when crews arrived or where the fire was at.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A fire at the Barefoot Landing broke out Tuesday morning, leading to a large firefighter response, according to investigators on the scene.

Crews say that the fire has since been put out. However, the scene remains active.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

