Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who is facing charges after he allegedly fired a crossbow at his wife, injuring her and killing their infant daughter.(WBNG Staff)
By WBNG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLESVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) - A New York man is facing murder and attempted murder charges after authorities allege he fired a crossbow at his wife, injuring her and killing their infant daughter.

Broome County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded around 5:15 a.m. Monday to a report that a woman and an infant had been shot with a crossbow at a home in the Town of Colesville, WBNG reports.

The initial investigation showed that 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt got into an argument with his wife and fired a crossbow while she was holding their 3-week-old daughter, according to the sheriff’s office. The broadhead crossbow bolt hit the child in the upper torso, exiting the armpit before striking the woman in the chest.

The sheriff’s office said Proefriedt allegedly removed the bolt and tried to stop his wife from calling 911. He fled the scene in a pickup truck before deputies arrived.

Responding deputies secured the scene, located the weapon and attempted life-saving measures on the infant before bringing her out to paramedics. The infant, identified in a press release as Eleanor Carey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Broome County deputies formed a perimeter around the area with help from the New York State Police and the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office. They used multiple patrol units and aerial drones to locate Proefriedt.

The suspect was found in the woods less than a mile from the house after his truck got stuck in the mud. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder along with criminal contempt for violating an order of protection.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory,” said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar in the press release. “Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl. I commend the quick and decisive action of our Law Enforcement division in responding to this tragedy and ensuring Mr. Proefriedt did not escape justice.”

Proefriedt remains in custody as he awaits arraignment. He has a history of domestic incidents with the adult victim and an active stay-away order of protection in place.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is now in place for the entire area through 6:00 AM Tuesday. ...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch now in effect for the entire area
(right) Kathleen Bowers, 33, (left) Jeffrey Keith Haselden, 41 and (middle) Jordan Michael...
Report: 3 charged with stealing U-Haul, driver led Horry County police on chase
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
(left) Corey Carrison Jones, 33, is facing several charges, including unlawful carrying of a...
Affidavits: Husband, wife arrested after shots fired incident in Myrtle Beach
Wayne McCall, 56, of Clio, is charged with two counts of ill-treatment of animals.
GRAPHIC: Man arrested in Marlboro County animal cruelty case

Latest News

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. C...
Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?
A mural is displayed on the wall outside the Lordstown Motors plant, June 22, 2021 in...
Lordstown Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at the shopping center at 2:25 a.m.
Fire broke out, spread through 2 stores that share building at Barefoot Landing
An employee displays some of the varieties of disposable electronic cigarette devices...
Thousands of unauthorized vapes are pouring into the US despite the FDA crackdown on fruity flavors
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his...
Audio emerges with new details of Trump’s 2021 conversation about classified documents