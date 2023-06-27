Log truck overturned near Front Street in Georgetown causes road closure

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are working to clean up the scene of a major accident in Georgetown Tuesday afternoon according to police.

Georgetown Police Department said the accident happened in the area of Front Street and Highmarket Street and photos show a log truck overturned with logs spread across the road.

It is unclear what caused the truck to overturn or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Front Street and Highstreet will be closed until the scene has been cleared.

