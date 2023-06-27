Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Log truck overturned near Front Street in Georgetown causes road closure

Front and Highmarket is currently closed due to a major traffic incident
Front and Highmarket is currently closed due to a major traffic incident(Georgetown Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are working to clean up the scene of a major accident in Georgetown Tuesday afternoon according to police.

Georgetown Police Department said the accident happened in the area of Front Street and Highmarket Street and photos show a log truck overturned with logs spread across the road.

It is unclear what caused the truck to overturn or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Front Street and Highstreet will be closed until the scene has been cleared.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is now in place for the entire area through 6:00 AM Tuesday. ...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch now in effect for the entire area
The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
(right) Kathleen Bowers, 33, (left) Jeffrey Keith Haselden, 41 and (middle) Jordan Michael...
Report: 3 charged with stealing U-Haul, driver led Horry County police on chase
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
(left) Corey Carrison Jones, 33, is facing several charges, including unlawful carrying of a...
Affidavits: Husband, wife arrested after shots fired incident in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 501 Bypass in Marion County
SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Sawyer Road near Highway 501 Bypass in Marion County
It happened at 2:20 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate about five miles south of...
1 killed in Thursday morning I-95 crash, roadway reopens
3 hurt in Highway 17 Bypass crash involving tractor-trailer, crews say
3 hurt in Highway 17 Bypass crash involving tractor-trailer, crews say