Internet provider announces plans to bring broadband to secluded Sandy Island

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Grand Strand internet provider says they are bringing broadband to a secluded community only accessible by boat.

Sandy Island, which sits between the Waccamaw River and the Great Pee Dee River, is a part of unincorporated Georgetown County.

Around 50 people live on Sandy Island. All the residents are descended from slaves brought from West Africa to cultivate rice on nearby plantations. The residents are the direct descendants of the Gullah People.

RELATED: Secluded Sandy Island deeply rooted in Gullah Geechee culture

The Horry Telephone Cooperative says they will soon begin construction work to bring broadband to the island. To make it possible, HTC says they will use a hybrid solution of wireless and wired technologies to deliver the broadband.

“We have been working to bring reliable broadband service to Sandy Island and its residents for a long time so they could be on par with the rest of Georgetown County,” Georgetown County Council Chairman Louis Morant says. “We appreciate HTC stepping up to make this a soon-to-be reality, and when this project is complete, Sandy Island residents will have much-needed and overdue access without disruption. It is a very exciting time, and Georgetown County Council is happy to hear it’s all finally coming together.”

Once the project is complete, HTC says everyone on the island will have access to their services, which include internet and security. The island’s schoolhouse/library, which doubles as a community center, will also receive services.

HTC is teaming up with Santee Cooper for the project. They will be using the utility company’s power poles, which are already on the island.

“We are in a unique position to assist unserved South Carolinians by building upon essential resources and infrastructure we already have in place,” Santee Cooper President and CEO Jimmy Staton says. “We’re excited to be working with HTC to bring broadband to Sandy Island.”

The project is set to begin in the fall of 2023 and finish in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.