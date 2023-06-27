Georgetown County sheriff answers questions during ‘listening session’ in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver hosted a listening session Monday night for residents and business owners in Murrells Inlet.

“This area is Main Street. We don’t want blood on Main Street and we don’t want problems on Main Street,” said Weaver.

A handful of residents attended the meeting at Belin Methodist Church, asking questions directly to Sheriff Weaver.

“It’s extremely difficult to get across the street. I was hoping that maybe you or someone can advocate for a crosswalk,” said a community member.

Weaver said the county continues to improve crossing areas for pedestrians in the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk area.

“There was talk about crosswalks back in the day but there were problems getting them. Representatives work hard in getting them, but you do crosswalks now,” said Weaver.

Theresa Johnson is with Murrells Inlet 2020, a nonprofit organization in the community. She said a survey will be sent out to residents in addition to the listening session to gauge some of the safety concerns in the area.

“I’d like to see three years or four years down the road, what the concerns are,” said Johnson.

Sheriff Weaver also mentioned the county is looking into installing more lights along Highway 17 and Main Street for increased pedestrian safety at night.

“This whole stretch of road is very pedestrian-filled, so this is a big deal,” he said.

Data released during the listening session shows an increase in traffic stops in the Marshwalk area, as the department cracks down on speed violations. Overall crime in Murrells Inlet is trending down.

“Crime rates are lower, and our clearance rates are higher which is very important,” said Weaver.

Weaver said his department is committed to continuing the downward trend in crime, with help from the community.

“Any crime is too much crime, but we have to have input from the community,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.