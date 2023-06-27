Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence police arrest third suspect wanted in connection to April homicide

Quincy Cain
Quincy Cain(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have captured the third person who they said was involved in the deadly shooting.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Quincy Cain on Monday for the shooting death of Hakeem Barr back in April on Wilson Road.

RELATED COVERAGE | 17-year-old arrested, 2 others wanted in deadly Florence shooting

Police were called to the 100 block of Wilson Road where they found Barr dead at the scene. Another person was hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

Tedric Jackson Jr. and a minor were also arrested in the case.

Quincy Cain, Tedric Jackson Jr.
Quincy Cain, Tedric Jackson Jr.(Source: Florence County Detention Center)

All three have been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Cain and Jackson remain at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond. The juvenile was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is now in place for the entire area through 6:00 AM Tuesday. ...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch now in effect for the entire area
The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at Barefoot Landing at 2:25 a.m.
1 store suffers ‘major damage’ after Barefoot Landing fire
(right) Kathleen Bowers, 33, (left) Jeffrey Keith Haselden, 41 and (middle) Jordan Michael...
Report: 3 charged with stealing U-Haul, driver led Horry County police on chase
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
(left) Corey Carrison Jones, 33, is facing several charges, including unlawful carrying of a...
Affidavits: Husband, wife arrested after shots fired incident in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Craig Cook has filed suit against Allied Universal Security, alleging that their employee,...
Lawsuit: School security officer accused of bomb threat tried to frame student
Travis Little, Terreasia Bromell
Warrants: Victims pepper sprayed during carjacking, kidnapping in Longs area; 2 arrested
Donald Gibel, 45, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Fifteenth Circuit...
Myrtle Beach man sentenced in wife’s death
Sheriff: Assault with screwdriver led to barricade situation in Darlington County home