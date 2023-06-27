Florence police arrest third suspect wanted in connection to April homicide

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have captured the third person who they said was involved in the deadly shooting.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Quincy Cain on Monday for the shooting death of Hakeem Barr back in April on Wilson Road.

Police were called to the 100 block of Wilson Road where they found Barr dead at the scene. Another person was hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

Tedric Jackson Jr. and a minor were also arrested in the case.

All three have been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Cain and Jackson remain at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond. The juvenile was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

