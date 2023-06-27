Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch now in effect for the entire area

By Andrew Dockery and Matt Bullock
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A WMBF First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the threat of severe storms later this evening and overnight.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is now in place for the entire area through 6:00 AM Tuesday. Remember, a WATCH means conditions are favorable for severe storms. The risk of strong to severe storms may extend into the predawn hours of Tuesday.

Strong to severe weather possible tonight
Strong to severe weather possible tonight(WMBF)

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center maintains a LEVEL 2 threat for severe weather across the entire region. Areas from Dillon, Marlboro, Scotland and Robeson Counties are under a LEVEL 3 severe weather threat. The strongest storms could produce large hail and strong, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado. However, the latest data suggests the highest tornado threat will remain primarily just north of the region in eastern North Carolina.

Storm chances will increase around sunset for areas near I-95 as storms arrive from the west. These will continue to move towards the coast, reaching the Grand Strand late this evening into the overnight hours.

Severe weather chances will end for everyone by 2 AM Tuesday, but some showers will linger through sunrise. Expect most of Tuesday to remain dry as we move past sunrise with clearing skies into the afternoon.

Wind will be the main threat with small hail and an isolated tornado possible.
