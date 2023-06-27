FIRST ALERT: Plenty of humidity & sunshine this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The storms are moving out & our forecast turns quieter through the rest of the week. We’re ending June with warmer weather & plenty of humidity.

TODAY

The cold front will move offshore this morning, but don’t get your hopes up. There’s still plenty of humidity and it certainly won’t feel like a cold front moved through. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today to lower 90s today! We’re making a run for our first 90° reading in the Grand Strand in 291 days! Sunshine will be the main story today, but an isolated shower or storm will be possible this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the 90s today! Upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. (WMBF)

Rain chances look slim this afternoon. If you find yourself underneath a passing shower or storm, consider yourself lucky! Our rain chances remain limited until the start of the weekend. The heat index will remain in check today with it feeling like the lower 90s.

TOMORROW

The humidity through the middle of the week makes the temperatures feel like the lower 90s. In reality, this is the more “comfortable” part of the week with a northwest wind. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. An upper-level ridge will build into place by the middle of the week and start to increase the moisture. If you need to get outside and get things done, look no further than the middle of the week.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler tomorrow but it will still feel warm. (WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

One of the reasons we recommended the middle of the week? The heat index! Highs will be a couple degrees cooler on Friday & Saturday, but the actual heat index will be warmer for both the Grand Strand & inland areas. It will feel like the mid 90s and only climb into the weekend, making a run for the triple digits by Saturday. It’s our first true taste of miserable humidity as highs remain warm.

Any break from the warmest weather will be short, especially with increasing humidity to end the week and head into the weekend. (WMBF)

We’ll throw an isolated storm back into the forecast for Friday & Saturday, but most of us should remain dry. By Sunday, the humidity will be the highest of the week with the risk of a few more afternoon storms returning.

