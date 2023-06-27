Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Plenty of humidity & sunshine this week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The storms are moving out & our forecast turns quieter through the rest of the week. We’re ending June with warmer weather & plenty of humidity.

TODAY

The cold front will move offshore this morning, but don’t get your hopes up. There’s still plenty of humidity and it certainly won’t feel like a cold front moved through. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today to lower 90s today! We’re making a run for our first 90° reading in the Grand Strand in 291 days! Sunshine will be the main story today, but an isolated shower or storm will be possible this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the 90s today! Upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Highs will climb into the 90s today! Upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.(WMBF)

Rain chances look slim this afternoon. If you find yourself underneath a passing shower or storm, consider yourself lucky! Our rain chances remain limited until the start of the weekend. The heat index will remain in check today with it feeling like the lower 90s.

Highs will climb into the 90s today! Upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Highs will climb into the 90s today! Upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.(WMBF)

TOMORROW

The humidity through the middle of the week makes the temperatures feel like the lower 90s. In reality, this is the more “comfortable” part of the week with a northwest wind. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. An upper-level ridge will build into place by the middle of the week and start to increase the moisture. If you need to get outside and get things done, look no further than the middle of the week.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler tomorrow but it will still feel warm.
Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler tomorrow but it will still feel warm.(WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

One of the reasons we recommended the middle of the week? The heat index! Highs will be a couple degrees cooler on Friday & Saturday, but the actual heat index will be warmer for both the Grand Strand & inland areas. It will feel like the mid 90s and only climb into the weekend, making a run for the triple digits by Saturday. It’s our first true taste of miserable humidity as highs remain warm.

Any break from the warmest weather will be short, especially with increasing humidity to end...
Any break from the warmest weather will be short, especially with increasing humidity to end the week and head into the weekend.(WMBF)

We’ll throw an isolated storm back into the forecast for Friday & Saturday, but most of us should remain dry. By Sunday, the humidity will be the highest of the week with the risk of a few more afternoon storms returning.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is now in place for the entire area through 6:00 AM Tuesday. ...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch now in effect for the entire area
(right) Kathleen Bowers, 33, (left) Jeffrey Keith Haselden, 41 and (middle) Jordan Michael...
Report: 3 charged with stealing U-Haul, driver led Horry County police on chase
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
(left) Corey Carrison Jones, 33, is facing several charges, including unlawful carrying of a...
Affidavits: Husband, wife arrested after shots fired incident in Myrtle Beach
Wayne McCall, 56, of Clio, is charged with two counts of ill-treatment of animals.
GRAPHIC: Man arrested in Marlboro County animal cruelty case

Latest News

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is now in place for the entire area through 6:00 AM Tuesday. ...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch now in effect for the entire area
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible later this evening
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this evening
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible late Monday evening