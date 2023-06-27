Fire broke out, spread through 2 stores that share building at Barefoot Landing

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters expect to remain on the scene for several hours after a Tuesday morning fire broke out at Barefoot Landing.

The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at the shopping center at 2:25 a.m.

Multiple units responded to the Tuesday morning fire (WMBF)

When they got there, Chief Billy Floyd says fire responders saw flames coming from the roof of Francesca’s, a clothing store that shares space with Liam John USA, also known as Johnnie-O. Firefighters also noticed that the building was starting to collapse.

Crews on the scene say the fire has since been put out. However, they are still working to put out hot spots underneath the building.

Floyd did confirm that no one was hurt, and no one was inside at the time.

The full extent of the damage is not clear at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.