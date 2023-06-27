Fire broke out, spread to 2 stores at Barefoot Landing

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters expect to remain on the scene for several hours after a Tuesday morning fire broke out at Barefoot Landing.

The North Myrtle Fire Rescue arrived at the shopping center at 2:25 a.m.

When they got there, Chief Billy Floyd says fire responders saw flames coming from the roof of Francesca’s, a clothing store. Floyd also says the fire spread to neighboring Liam John USA, also known as Johnnie-O.

At this time, it is unclear if the buildings were significantly damaged by the fire.

Floyd did confirm that no one was hurt and no one was inside at the time.

Crews on the scene say the fire has since been put out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

