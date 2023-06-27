Camera catches double theft at two Carolina Forest apartment complexes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cameras caught a bold double theft at two Carolina Forest apartment complexes across the street from each other.

Business owner Bryan Baeza posted a video on Facebook Wednesday of someone in a silver Dodge Ram taking off with his work trailer. It was parked at the Vinings apartment complex where he lives.

Shortly after, a couple commented on the same post saying the Dodge Ram was their truck, and it was stolen too. It was taken from the parking lot of the Lewis Grand Apartments right across the street.

Michael and Kaitlyn Elonis said they were leaving for a doctor’s appointment that morning when they realized Michael’s truck was gone.

“We parked next to each other, and I noticed that my truck was gone,” Kaitlyn said. “It was kind of like, did I park there? Did it get moved? Did it get towed? Then after like two seconds I figured out somebody stole it.”

Michael said his truck is a 2002 Silver Dodge Ram with black rims. The front and back bumper along with the bed liner are painted black, and the license plate is VUE999.

He said he had to stay out of work for the rest of that week, and now he is using his wife’s car to get to work.

“I also work two jobs so it’s making it a little harder to get to the second job and being away for that long with only one car is putting a little strain on it,” Michael said.

Meanwhile, Baeza said he is using his uncle’s equipment to continue running his business.

He is not only hoping to find the black trailer with his business logo on the side, Senior Bryan Landscaping, but the $25,000 dollars’ worth of equipment inside.

He said his trailer had a Zero Turn Bobcat mower, a Toro push mower, a weed eater, two leaf blowers and some gas tanks inside.

Both theft victims said they just want to get back the stuff they worked hard for.

“I know people go through stuff but stealing from hardworking people, it really does bring a tear to my eye. If you bring my stuff back how it is, that’s all I really want,” Baeza said.

“I spent years fixing it,” Michael said. “Blood, sweat, tears went into the truck buying it and fixing it up. It’s just a shame that someone goes out and steals it within a second.”

Both filed a police report with the Horry County Police Department.

If you spot the truck or trailer, give the Horry County Police non-emergency number a call.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.