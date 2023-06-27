1 detained after domestic dispute turns deadly in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - One person has died and another detained after a domestic dispute took a deadly turn in Robeson County Sunday afternoon according to the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to a call for a domestic dispute in the area of the 5100 block of Smith Mill Road in Lumberton. Upon arrival, deputies found one person dead and another person also suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 21-year-old victim was later identified as Alex E. Taylor. 46-year-old Nicky Jackson was also identified as the second person suffering gunshot wounds.

Investigators have charged Jackson with second-degree murder. He is currently being detained in South Carolina while receiving medical treatment and will face additional charges when he is extradited to North Carolina.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

