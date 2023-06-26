USPS breaking ground on new Longs post office two years after fire

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials are set to break ground on a new post office in Longs nearly two years after a devastating fire.

American Postal Infrastructure is hosting a groundbreaking for the new facility on Highway 9 on Monday morning. Congressman Russell Fry is also expected to be in attendance.

The ceremony will take place almost two years to the day when a two-alarm fire destroyed the post office along Highway 9.

The lack of a post office has caused headaches for those who rely on it.

At first, customers were directed to go to the post office in North Myrtle Beach for their mail. Then in August 2021, a mobile unit was opened to help customers but offered reduced hours of operation.

The slow movement on rebuilding the post office caught the attention of Fry, who then sent a letter to the Postmaster General demanding answers as to why no plans had been made to rebuild. Fry also questioned the Postmaster General during a hearing in Washington, D.C.

Since Fry’s inquiry, progress has quickly been made to build a new post office.

A lease agreement was executed in May and the landlord was developing a construction timeline.

A contractor was also hired to keep up the ground maintenance at the current spot where people are picking up their mail.

