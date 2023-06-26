Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The Supreme Court won’t let a North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place an appellate ruling barring a North Carolina public charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts to school.

The justices declined without comment to hear an appeal from the Charter Day School in the eastern North Carolina town of Leland. A federal appeals court had ruled that the school’s dress code violated students’ constitutional rights.

School founder Baker Mitchell had said the dress code was intended to promote “chivalry” by the male students and respect for the female students, according to court documents.

The dress code already has been changed to allow girls to wear pants, in line with the lower court ruling.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalvon Sanders
Police: 18-year-old arrested in North Myrtle Beach had active warrants in Virginia
Walter Hayes
Bond denied for man charged in deadly Myrtle Beach hit-and-run
Severe weather outlook
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible late tomorrow evening
Items taken from Brittanee Drexel memorial still missing, city says
The line of storms will arrive LATE tonight brining the risk of gusty winds, small hail an an...
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this evening

Latest News

FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Suspect pleads guilty in attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs sanctuary for LGBTQ+ community
Justin Leonard Ailes is charged with attempted murder.
Man accused of running over victim with vehicle in Darlington County
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York.
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
No injuries reported after large fire breaks out at Gaston Co. lithium plant