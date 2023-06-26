Submit a Tip
Solicitor’s office: Dillon Co. shaken baby case sent to S.C. Attorney General’s office to determine next steps

Judy Cox during her bond hearing in a Dillon County courtroom (Source: WMBF News)
Judy Cox during her bond hearing in a Dillon County courtroom (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After a judge declared a mistrial in the case of the former Dillon County daycare owner accused of shaking a baby and causing their death, the pending case has now been sent to the Attorney General’s office.

Shipp Daniel with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed to WMBF News the pending case against former daycare owner, Judy Cox, has been sent to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office for all future decisions.

Daniel released the following statement:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In March, a judge declared a mistrial after the jurors were deadlocked.

Cox was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse for the death of 5-month-old Jeremiah Thompson in 2019.

An arrest warrant showed that she shook the five-month-old so hard that it caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.

Cox was the daycare owner of Generations Daycare with the incident took place. Her lawyer stated her client had cared for children in Dillon for 15 years and had no prior record.

She later pleaded not guilty.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

