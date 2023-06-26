Submit a Tip
SC Supreme Court to hear abortion bill arguments

By Patrick Phillips and Mary Green
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about the state’s abortion bill this week, for the second time in less than a year.

Lawmakers say they believe they have made the changes necessary in the newly-passed bill that would allow it to survive scrutiny by the high court.

It was in January when the state’s Supreme Court ruled the original bill, nicknamed the “fetal heartbeat bill,” which banned abortions after six weeks, was unconstitutional and violated South Carolinians’ rights to privacy.

One change lawmakers made in the new bill was to remove “informed choice” language from the law.

Unless the court decides otherwise on Tuesday, abortion would remain legal for up to 20 weeks into a pregnancy in South Carolina.

