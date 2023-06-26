Report: 3 charged with stealing U-Haul, driver led Horry County police on chase

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three people are behind bars after police say they stole a U-Haul, and one of them led an officer on a Friday night chase in the Conway area.

Kathleen Bowers, 33, Jeffrey Keith Haselden, 41 and Jordan Michael Gerchman, 37, were all charged with possession, concealing, selling or disposing of a stolen vehicle valued at $5,000 or more. Bowers was also charged with second-degree burglary, and Gerchman was also charged with first-offense failure to stop for a blue light, jail records show.

A Horry County officer saw a reportedly stolen U-Haul at 10:38 p.m. at a gas station on Highway 701.

The cop went to approach the vehicle when it sped out of the parking lot and to downtown Conway, according to an incident report. Then the officer went to catch up with the U-Haul, but the vehicle started evading, the report states.

After a few more turns, police say the U-Haul came to a stop at the edge of the Little Pee Dee River. Gerchman ran and attempted to hide in the woods while Haselden and Bowers were immediately detained, according to the report.

Investigators say they found Gerchman crouched behind a tree, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Bowers, Haselden and Gerchman were booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Bowers’ bond was set at $30,000, Haselden’s bond was set at $15,000 and Gerchman’s bond was set at $20,000.

