Police searching for man in connection to Florence shooting

Rochelle Jamal Bines has outstanding warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to authorities.
Rochelle Jamal Bines has outstanding warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to authorities.(Florence Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Police in Florence are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say shot someone during an argument.

Rochelle Jamal Bines has outstanding warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to authorities.

The warrants stem from a shooting near an apartment complex.

Officers were called out on June 18 to the 1600 block of Gregg Avenue.

Police say Bines shot a man outside of the apartments. The victim’s condition was not immediately made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

