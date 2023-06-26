Man accused of running over victim with vehicle in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is facing a charge after deputies say he used a vehicle to run someone over in the Darlington area.

Justin Leonard Ailes is charged with attempted murder.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded at 3:20 p.m. on June 11 to a home on Ebenezer Road.

After investigating the scene, Sheriff James Hudson Jr. says deputies concluded that someone intentionally ran the victim over. The victim was able to identify the suspect on scene, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ailes was arrested on June 22 and booked into the W.Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.

