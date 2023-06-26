Submit a Tip
Atlantic Beach residents up in arms over nearly approved condotel

Some Atlantic Beach residents are fighting a proposal to reshape the skyline of the historic four-block town.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some Atlantic Beach residents are fighting a proposal to reshape the skyline of the historic four-block town.

The streets and yards of Atlantic Beach are scattered with signs saying, “No High Rises,” as a proposal for a 21-story condotel is one vote away from approval. A condotel combines short-term living units like a hotel and ownership units like a condo.

The Atlantic Beach Town Council will soon take a final vote to rezone land for the $80 million project.

The proposed high rise would include 168 hotel rooms, 36 short-term rental units, 24 condo units and an 11-story parking garage.

Residents who are against the idea are signing a petition to put a stop to it.

Atlantic Beach resident Poterressia McNeil-Dolphin said she has lived on Atlantic Beach for 20 years, and a high rise does not reflect what the town wants.

“It’s going to choke the life out of this little town,” McNeil-Dolphin said. “It will never ever be why we are all here. A very peaceful, quiet place. The gas fumes, the noise, the traffic in a four-block town. We have people in the council who are pushing to do this, and this is something I’m sure will destroy the town.”

However, Atlantic Beach Councilwoman Jacqueline Gore said a condotel is exactly what the town needs.

“Economical growth. Infrastructure. Our town would just be beautiful; it’s what we need,” Gore said. “We want to be into the new age as well as everybody else.”

Atlantic Beach residents Jerry and Elaine Finney said not only do they believe the town cannot support that kind of infrastructure and it would cause traffic issues, but it would ruin the very reason people choose to call the small town home.

“I think that most of the people that live here have built homes here recently because they wanted that small town feel and not want big high rises,” Finney said. “If they wanted that they would’ve gone further north to North Myrtle Beach or further south to south Myrtle Beach.”

Resident Bobby Waller is new to the area and said he and his wife built a home on Atlantic Beach because of the unique ocean front unlike other parts of the grand strand, and are against the proposed high rise.

“When we were looking for a place on the beach, we looked from Cherry Grove all the way to Pawleys Island for lots across the road from the ocean,” Waller said. “We fell in love with Atlantic Beach. We were hoping this wouldn’t happen, and now we’re trying to fight it.”

Gore said traffic would not be an issue, and they believe the condotel would help put Atlantic Beach on the map.

The proposal is up for public hearing and a final vote on Monday, July 10.

