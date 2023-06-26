GRAPHIC: Man arrested in Marlboro County animal cruelty case

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - After Pee Dee authorities seized four dogs from a Clio home earlier this month, a 56-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges.

Wayne McCall, 56, of Clio, is charged with two counts of ill-treatment of animals.

Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were checking out a home on June 16 after hearing of drug complaints in the area.

At the home, deputies, along with the Humane Society of Marlboro County, found four adult dogs. The dogs were seized because of various conditions, including apparent mange, open wounds, and no apparent access to water and food, the sheriff’s office says.

There were also, according to investigators, two dead animals, one a dog that was still attached to its leash/collar. The other animal could not be identified. The dead animals attracted several buzzards.

Deputies say McCall claimed ownership of the four dogs. However, they say he denied knowing about the dead dog that was located in the middle of the alive dogs, bringing the buzzards to the area and exposing them to decomposition.

McCall turned himself in on Monday.

He will be held at the Marlboro County Detention Center until his bond hearing.

The dogs are being treated at the Humane Society of Marlboro County.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.