Florence to work on water main repairs, announces service interruptions

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The city of Florence is letting some customers know they might not have water on Tuesday as the city tries to make repairs to a water main.

The city will work on the water main, which is located in the 800 block of South Dunes Drive in the Oakdale subdivision, during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Because of this work, the following areas will have their water services disrupted: 800-900 blocks of South Dunes Drive, Pebble Road, Masters Circle, Championship Drive, West Lake Drive, Canberra Place, Romsey Place, Exeter Place, Colchester Place and Tunbridge Place.

“Once service is restored, the water lines will be flushed, during which time, customers may temporarily notice some discoloration of water,” the city stated in a news release. “Customers may also notice trapped air in your plumbing, which will be released as water is used.”

Per the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control protocol, which states any time there is a loss in pressure, a Boil Water Advisory is required, the city says customers in the area should boil their water for at least a full minute.

Officials will issue an update on the Boil Water Advisory on Wednesday after testing the water.

Should you have questions concerning this notice, contact the City of Florence Utilities Department at 843-665-3236 or the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control at 843-661-4825.

