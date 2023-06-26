Submit a Tip
Florence County deputies searching for suspect caught on home security taking gaming console, pistol

A burglary suspect was caught on a home security camera taking items from the home including a...
A burglary suspect was caught on a home security camera taking items from the home including a PlayStation 5 and a pistol according to the sheriff's office(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of a burglary taking place at a home in the Florence area in hopes to identify the suspect seen taking items from the home.

Deputies said the incident happened on June 21, at a home on Rockwood Lane. The suspect is seen in the home security video wearing a hoodie and a mask taking items that included a PlayStation 5 and a pistol.

Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for iPhone or Android devices.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

