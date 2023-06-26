FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible later this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A WMBF First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the threat of severe storms later this evening.

REST OF TODAY

Strong to severe weather possible tonight (WMBF)

Most of the area is under a LEVEL 2 threat for severe weather, with higher odds in North Carolina, where that increases to a LEVEL 3. Scattered downpours and storms are expected to develop late this evening. The strongest storms could produce large hail and strong, damaging wind gusts.

Storm chances will increase around sunset for areas near I-95 as storms arrive from the west. These will continue to move towards the coast, reaching the Grand Strand around midnight. With the storms arriving after sunset, we’ll lose some daytime heating, thus less fuel for the storms. That will likely lead to a slow weakening trend as they move closer to the coast.

Severe weather chances will end for everyone by 2 AM Tuesday, but some showers will linger through sunrise. Expect most of Tuesday to remain dry as we move past sunrise with clearing skies into the afternoon.

Storms moving in this evening (WMBF)

Wind will be the main threat with small hail and an isolated tornado possible. (WMBF)

