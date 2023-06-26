FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re getting a true taste of summer this week with plenty of heat & humidity. A round of strong storms will be possible as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours.

TODAY

Expect a warm and sunny Monday on tap with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s today. The humidity will feel sticky this week and more like what it should feel like for late June. If you have plans today, there’s no need to cancel them. Our round of strong storms won’t arrive area until this evening.

A Level 2 risk is out for today. A higher risk for severe weather will be out for North Carolina today. (WMBF)

We’re under a LEVEL 2 risk for strong storms this evening with a LEVEL 3 risk further to the north across North Carolina. Across North Carolina, all modes of severe weather look likely and it will be a busy afternoon and evening for them. Here at home, the arrival of these storms should help limit the severe weather threat for the Grand Strand. As we head into the evening hours, we lose a little bit of that energy, lowering our widespread severe weather threat.

The line of storms will arrive LATE tonight brining the risk of gusty winds, small hail an an isolated tornado. (WMBF)

The absolute earliest arrive of storms right now looks to be 8 PM. Even then, that may be a stretch based off some of the latest data. As we head into the overnight hours, coverage in showers & storms will grow with the first initial round bringing the highest risk of severe weather.

Right now, for the beaches, the best time for storms looks to be well after sunset with gusty winds, small hail & an isolated quick spin up tornado possible. Looking at the latest data, better ingredients for tornado activity seem to be further to the north across North Carolina, but still something we will watch.

Our severe weather threat here is limited with most of the activity arriving late in the night. Even in non-severe storms tonight, fully expect to hear heavy rain & thunder through the overnight hours.

Wind will be the main threat with small hail and an isolated tornado possible. (WMBF)

Wind will be the primary threat for these storms tonight. The earlier storms will bring the potential for some hail, especially further inland and across North Carolina. That hail threat will be lower by the time the storms work toward the beaches. Our tornado threat is low but not zero.

REST OF THE WEEK

Outside of a few showers and storms early Tuesday, the forecast looks to be pretty good for tomorrow. An approaching disturbance will bring an afternoon round of showers & storms but the coverage seems to be limited. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s for the beaches and lower 90s for inland areas.

Highs will be warm this week with the upper 80s for the beaches and lower 90s inland. (WMBF)

As we head into the middle of the week, high pressure will move into the area. Expect rain chances to fall to 0% Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. Humidity will remain around with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’re still waiting for that first 90° day in the Grand Strand. It’s been 290 days since our last one.

