Crews battling three-alarm fire at Gaston County lithium plant, no injuries reported

The fire was reported at Livent Corp. in Bessemer City early Monday morning.
County officials said no injuries have been reported and no evacuations order after the plant burst into flames.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were called out to a large plant fire in Gaston County on Monday morning.

According to Gaston County Communications, a fire was reported at Livent Corporation, a lithium plant in Bessemer City, just before 1:30 a.m.

Kings Mountain Highway is shut down from the Kings Mountain Industrial Park entrance to Crowders Mountain Road while crews work to control the situation.

County officials said no evacuations have been deemed necessary, and the smoke is not believed to be hazardous. Still, residents are encouraged to stay indoors and not to drive around any road barriers.

Officials said no injuries have been reported and all workers have been accounted for.

It is not yet known what sparked the blaze.

The Charlotte Fire Department is assisting multiple Gaston County crews.

According to the city’s website, the plant is a leading source of lithium-ion battery technology, producing components for the electric vehicle industry.

This is a developing story.

