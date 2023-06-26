Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted an inspection that found flaws in the way the catering restaurant stored its meat.(TranStudios Photography & Video/Pexels via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — More than 50 people got sick after attending an Iowa wedding, and the bride’s concerns prompted an inspection that found flaws in the way the catering restaurant stored its meat.

Lindsey Graham-Humphreys told the Des Moines Register that her new husband got sick the morning after the wedding and that she soon learned of others who were also sick. Eventually, she found that 51 people had fallen ill — some for two days or more.

Graham-Humphreys contacted the Fireside Grille in Altoona, which catered the wedding. When she didn’t get a satisfying response, she contacted the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

The agency cited five violations, including that pork tenderloins were stored at 44.7 degrees Fahrenheit. The state requires meat to be stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Tomatoes also were stored at a temperature higher than required, the inspection found.

Violations were corrected on site, according to the report.

Messages left Friday with the restaurant weren’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalvon Sanders
Police: 18-year-old arrested in North Myrtle Beach had active warrants in Virginia
Walter Hayes
Bond denied for man charged in deadly Myrtle Beach hit-and-run
Severe weather outlook
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible late tomorrow evening
Items taken from Brittanee Drexel memorial still missing, city says
The line of storms will arrive LATE tonight brining the risk of gusty winds, small hail an an...
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this evening

Latest News

FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Suspect pleads guilty in attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs sanctuary for LGBTQ+ community
Justin Leonard Ailes is charged with attempted murder.
Man accused of running over victim with vehicle in Darlington County
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York.
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
Crews battling three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County
No injuries reported after large fire breaks out at Gaston Co. lithium plant