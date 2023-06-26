Submit a Tip
Affidavits: Husband, wife arrested after shots fired incident in Myrtle Beach

(left) Corey Carrison Jones, 33, is facing several charges, including unlawful carrying of a pistol, discharging a firearm within the city and disorderly/public disorderly conduct. (right) Jada Lyna Griffin Jones, 29, is charged with obstructing justice.(Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says they arrested a married couple after a shots fire incident on Sunday within city limits.

Corey Carrison Jones, 33, is facing several charges, including unlawful carrying of a pistol, discharging a firearm within the city and disorderly/public disorderly conduct. Jada Lyna Griffin Jones, 29, is charged with obstructing justice.

Officers were called out on Sunday to the area of 1005 Withers Dr.

At the scene, investigators learned Corey fired several shots toward the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to arrest affidavits.

Police say Corey refused to say if he had a valid concealed weapons permit and they did not find one on his person.

During a series of post-Miranda interviews, Jada lied and internationally gave misleading information, the arrest affidavits state.

Both Corey and Jada were arrested on Sunday.

