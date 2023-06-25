Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Two dead, several others wounded during shooting at social media promoted street party in Michigan

Saginaw Police
Saginaw Police(WNEM)
By Julianna Metdepenningen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were killed and several others were wounded during a shooting at a street party in Michigan, WNEM reports.

The party was promoted on social media.

Authorities say shots were fired around midnight on Saturday among the more than 300 partygoers. Several were shot or struck by cars.

According to authorities, three people were struck by a car and 12 were shot.

Police say there were multiple shooters and five different calibers of bullets were recovered at the scene.

Michigan State Police say no one is in custody at this time.

Saginaw Police Department, Michigan State Police detectives, Bridgeport Forensic Lab, and Michigan State Police aviation crews are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalvon Sanders
Police: 18-year-old arrested in North Myrtle Beach had active warrants in Virginia
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man arrested after charging at suspect in Horry County courtroom
The Myrtle Beach shopping center announced the opening of three new businesses: a wellness...
3 new businesses coming to The Market Common
Janice Livingston was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison.
Myrtle Beach woman pleads guilty to tax fraud, theft of Veterans Affairs benefits
Montasia Cokley, Jaheim Johnson
2 charged in deadly Georgetown shooting denied bond, murder suspect remains at large

Latest News

Deputies: At least 3 hurt after shooting at Marion County nightclub
Man charged in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach hit-and-run
Grand Strand Amateur Radio Club holds field day
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin